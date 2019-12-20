PDK Kapit hopes to get van to transport children

KAPIT: Community Based Children Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) here for special children hopes to get a van as enrolment is low due to high transportation cost.

Chairwoman of Community Based Children Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) Kapit Moonly Tiang thanked all volunteer committee members for carrying out the activities planned for 2019 successfully.

“Our task is to encourage more parents to bring their special needs children to the centre to learn to be independent. We have a supervisor and two staff to train and look after them from Mondays to Thursdays.

“Enrolment is low as those from longhouses find it costly to bring children to our day care centre. Our aim is to raise money to purchase a van for transport. We have raised some money but it isn’t sufficient yet,” she said during the committee meeting yesterday.

PDK Kapit hoped that the Welfare Department would approve the hiring of a general worker to drive the van and look after the centre Welfare Dep artment officer in charge of PDK Kapit, Jemat Kanchin, administrative officer from Bukit Mabong District Office Jackson Kong, exco members of the committee and staff of the centrewere also present during the meeting.