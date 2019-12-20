RM1,200 minimum monthly wage implementation untimely – KKCCCI

KOTA KINABALU: Businesses are caught off guard by the sudden announcement to raise the minimum monthly wage to RM1,200 in major towns under 57 city and municipality councils, including Kota Kinabalu, which will take effect shortly on January 1 next year, said Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui.

He said most businesses had set their budget for the following year and the news to increase the minimum wage left them with little time to review or adjust their financial plan.

Lui expressed his surprise by the government’s announcement of the minimum wage hike now when the decision had been made during Budget 2020 in October.

He stressed that the increment of RM150 or 14 percent amid the economic slowdown and sluggish market in Sabah, including Kota Kinabalu, was untimely.

He said the new minimum wage would increase the operational costs and financial burden of employers in the state capital, Tawau and Sandakan.

“Once employers increase the minimum wage for new employees, they have to review the salary of existing workers as well.

“This will certainly increase the cost of doing businesses and in turn leads to a vicious economic cycle.

“Some employers would have no choice but to lay off some of their employees in order to cut costs.”

Despite the impact, Lui hoped that KKCCCI members and the business community would remain optimistic and work with the government to overcome the current economic climate.

“We hope employers will make the appropriate adjustments and avoid retrenching their employees or shutting down their businesses.”

He said KKCCCI would continue to work with the government in its policy to create a conducive business environment, reduce costs of doing business, attract foreign investments, enhance productivity and competitiveness in effort to stimulate the national and state economy.