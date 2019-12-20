RM3.11 million for Sungai Sebedil areas last 5 years — Wong

SIBU: A total of RM3.11 million had been channelled to Sungai Sebedil areas in Batang Igan through the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) in the last five years.

Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the amount did not include the allocation for the construction of Sebedil hall, which was done under the Implementation and Coordination Unit (ICU).

“For Sungai Sebedil area, RTP projects costing RM3.11 million had been implemented from 2014 to 2019.

“The projects include building of roads and bridges,” he said at the meeting with the people at Rumah Henry Berayan, Sungai Sebedil recently.

Wong, who is the president of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), also graced the upgrading project of Sungai Sebedil road and installation of electrical wires at Sebedil hall.

The projects costing about RM210,000 are done under his RTP.

He also said the government had approved the construction of a road from Tanjung Kibong to Nanga Tutus at Sungai Sebedil and

Kampung Bungan Kecil, estimated to cost about RM104 million, which would be implemented soon.

Wong urged the people from the six longhouses in Sungai Sebedil to continue to support him in the next state election.