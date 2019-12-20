Sazarice launches year-end festive promotion

KOTA KINABALU: Sazarice Group, the state’s leading rice distributor has launched its year-end festive promotion.

The campaign that kickstarts this week aims to reward customers of Sazarice premium fragrant rice, Golden Peonies and Double Dragon, through a Gift with Purchase (GWP) campaign in conjunction with the launch of Golden Peonies’ fresh packaging design.

With any purchase of a 10kg Golden Peonies, customers are entitled to get a 10kg rice dispenser, while those purchasing a 10kg Double Dragon are entitled to bring home an airtight food container from Easy Lock.

“As we wrap up the year 2019, we look back and feel encouraged by our engagement with folks from Sabah from all walks of life.

“We will continue to bring not only the best rice, but also more fun to the people of Sabah, together with our new family member, Chef Momom,” said Sazarice Group Executive Director, Akip Ismaila at the media launch yesterday.

“As we approach the holiday season, we are continuing our promo campaigns to extend our gratitude to the people of Sabah who enjoy the taste of Sazarice.

“Moving forward, Sazarice Group aims to continue providing quality rice and to come up with more exciting activities to reward its customers in the coming year of 2020,” he added.

The Group, which operates under the names Sazarice and Sabarice, has just recently celebrated the commissioning of their new five-acre processing plant.

For four weekends, customers can try for themselves the Golden Peonies in 20 grocery stores across Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Labuan, Keningau and Tenom as there will be sampling activities.

Interested parties may visit the Sazarice Facebook page ‘Sazarice Sdn Bhd’ for the full list of outlets and dates.