Bakat Kamek 2019 unearths local talent, to continue next year

KUCHING: The success of the inaugural ‘Bakat Kamek 2019’ reality show will see it returning for its next editionin 2020.

In a press conference held after the finals at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building last night, Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit asserted that the show will be continued next year due to its success.

“Bakat Kamek received a warm response from the moment of its incepton until tonight’s finals – with the support of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who aspires to see the creative industry in Sarawak bloom.

“As such, the event was successfully implemented; with Abang Johari’s solid support, this could elevate the creative industry in the state,” Dr Sabariah told the press.

Having seen powerful performances from the finalists last night, she commented that the participants will be able to move forward with their exceptional talents.

‘Bakat Kamek’ working committee advisor Prof Dr Al-Khalid Othman revealed that an outreach audition programme will be held next year to garner more participants.

He revealed that the audition will be conducted in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Limbang and Kapit.

The committee’s chairman Mohd Shah Riadzi said that the event serves as a platform for youths to showcase their creative talents and skills

He said the committee provided assistance to the participants in terms of developing their skills commercially.

Also present at the press conference were Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) acting director Dato Norhayati Ismail and ‘Bakat Kamek’ jury Zakaria Hassan.

Meanwhile, the ‘Bakat Kamek 2019’ finals last night saw Lydia Shafrina winning first place under the singing category, followed by Mohd Fizal in second place and Kajol Abdullah in third place.

Under the stand-up comedy category, ‘Perey’ group won first place – with ‘Pakwe Rangers’ and ‘Nyo Duak’ as first and second runner-ups, respectively.

Winners of both categories received RM3,000 cash prize each, a scholarship, a bouquet of flowers, perfume and a hotel stay.

Abang Johari attended the finals, appearing on stage to present prizes to the winning finalists.