Completed drain projects meant to solve flooding issues in Batu Kawah

KUCHING: Eighteen drain cleaning and upgrading projects for Batu Kawah state constituency have reached completion this year, says Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kawah Service Centre.

It is said that these projects have helped address and solve the flooding issues, which manifest during downpours and affect areas within Batu Kawah.

The 18 drainage projects were divided into three categories – the clearing of plant overgrowth in drains, the cleaning and deepening of drains, as well as works to widen the drains.

According to the centre, inundation affecting some areas in Batu Kawah during heavy rains had been a common problem faced by the residents and motorists there, prior to the implementation of these drainage projects.

Upon receiving feedback from the ground, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman and also SUPP president, conducted an inspection on the affected areas.

The inspection uncovered a serious blockage to the drainage there, which was caused by the flooding.

“All the 18 projects were submitted to the DID (Drainage and Irrigation Department), approved and implemented this year,” said SUPP Batu Kawah Service Centre in a statement yesterday.

The 18 projects covered the clearing and deepening works on the existing streams at Sungai Ngett, Sungai Janting, Sungai Paroh, Sungai Tradin, Sungai Muran, Sungai Durian, Ulu Sungai Moyan, Sungai Surih, Sungai Bimbin, Sungai Tuan, Sungai Segubang, and Sungai Banan; and improving works on the drainage at Lorong 1, Jalan Sekobang, Sumiran Eco Camp Rantau Panjang, Jalan Shak Shan, Jalan Sejijak, Lorong 3 and on SRK Sejijak’s earth-drain.

In his remarks, Dr Sim would welcome all feedback from his constituents towards ‘building a better Batu Kawah’.

“All feedback can be submitted to the (SUPP) Batu Kawah Service Centre for further action,” he said.