Court to hear state govt, Comptroller of State Sales Tax’s appeal on Jan 6

KUCHING: The Court of Appeal has fixed Jan 6 next year to hear the appeal by the Sarawak government and Comptroller of State Sales Tax against a High Court decision to grant leave for Petronas to apply for judicial review to declare certain sections of the Sarawak State Sales Tax Ordinance as ultra vires the Federal Constitution and to quash the Notices of Assessment issued to Petronas to pay over RM1.3 billion in state sales tax computed up to June 30, 2019.

The state government is appealing because the decision was made by the High Court on Dec 10 this year, without hearing the State Attorney General who wrote two letters to the Court asking that Petronas’ application for leave to be heard with both parties present.

The then High Court Judge decided to hear only Counsel for Petronas, Alvin Chong.

The state government appealed against this High Court decision on various grounds, including breach of rules of natural justice, the lack of jurisdiction of the High Court to allow Petronas to undertake judicial review and the failure to accord the right of hearing to the State Attorney General who is the “guardian of public interests” where the exercise of constitutional rights and powers of the state are involved.

The President of the Court of Appeal has directed that the state government’s appeal be heard urgently, and set the date as Jan 6, 2020 for the hearing in Putrajaya.