Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival on Jan 11

KOTA KINABALU: The rakyat have the right to voice their opinions if they are dissatisfied with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) governance, said Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Chan Foong Hin.

At the same time, he hoped that the PH government would listen to the people and address their needs and concerns.

Chan said this when launching the Chinese New Year Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival cum Chinese Cultural Village Exhibition 2020 organized by the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) here on Thursday.

The event will be held at Likas Sports Complex on January 11 next year.

Chan lauded the Chinese association leaders for their hard work and preparation for the event.

He also urged the public to visit the Chinese New Year Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival cum Chinese Cultural Village Exhibition where they could sample the traditional food prepared by USCCAKK member associations.

He said most of the delicacies would not be found anywhere else, such as Sze Yi’s tangerine peel tea (chen pi cha), adding that a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur sold the Hakka lei cha for RM35 per bowl.

Hence, Chan said traditional dishes should be widely promoted.

Meanwhile, USCCAKK President Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said the Chinese New Year event has incorporated the cultures, dances and delicacies of other ethnic groups to reflect the diverse ethnicity in Malaysia.

“The fact that people from different races and creed come together to celebrate the Chinese New Year symbolizes the harmony and unity in our country.”

She said that USCCAKK was established 43 years ago and the Chinese New Year Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival has been a signature event of the association for more than three decades.

“The event showcases thrilling unicorn, dragon and lion dances by the participating troupes.”

She said the lion dances would be held indoors starting 12 noon, followed by the opening ceremony by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal at 2.30 pm.

The Chinese Cultural Village Exhibition would be held at the corridor from 9am onwards. The exhibition, to be officiated by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, features the tea culture and traditional delicacies unique to the Chinese ethnicities.

There will also be Miss Cheongsam and Mister Tang Zhuang competitions, which is open to 16 to 40-year-old members of affiliated associations under USCCAKK, to encourage the younger generation to participate in this cultural activity.

Admission to the event is free.