Ferry operators criticised over stranded travellers

LABUAN: Christmas revelers and holiday makers from Labuan are still facing congestion at the island’s main gateway, the ferry terminals, as the ferry tickets (for vehicles) to mainland Sabah via Menumbok have already been sold out.

Member of Parliament for Labuan Datuk Rozman Isli (pic) said the situation of roll on-roll off (ro-ro) terminal congestion recurred as ferries operators are only providing one additional trip from Labuan to Menumbok, contrary to the early decision of two trips daily.

“The two ferry operators agreed in our last meeting to provide additional two trips to the existing two trips and five trips daily, but they only provided one additional trip which is not sufficient to cater for the increasing demand from holidaymakers,” he said to Bernama yesterday.

Rozman said the two ferry operators are accountable for their failure to cope with the increasing demand from travelers who had planned earlier to return home for Christmas.

“We believe the number of stranded holidaymakers who failed to get ferry tickets to the mainland for the celebration is increasing,” he said.

The two ferry operators are Labuan Mainland Link Sdn Bhd, which operates ferries Putrajaya 1, Kimanis 1 and Goodwill Star, while Juta Bonus Sdn Bhd operates only one ferry, the Galaxy.

The ticketing management company for Labuan Mainland Link, Labuan Point Sdn Bhd, has put up a notice at their counter ‘window’ that the tickets for December 19 until 22 have been sold out, while the ticketing management company for Juta Bonus Sdn Bhd, Binabalu Sdn Bhd, has confirmed that tickets for December 19 until 25 have been sold out.

Rozman said although the ferry operators had said extra services would be provided, they have failed to cope with the mass exodus (of the holidaymakers)…leaving holidaymakers who are on the ferry waiting list facing uncertainty as to whether they get to return home or not.

Binabalu Sdn Bhd manager Lo Pei Ling told Bernama, there was no necessity to have two additional two trips for the Christmas celebration as those who failed to purchase ferry tickets would be placed on the waiting list.

“We believe those on the waiting list will eventually get to the mainland,” she said. – Bernama