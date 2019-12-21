Final phase of Lawas Hospital project begins, to be finished in 2023

LAWAS: Lawas residents received their Christmas gift early this year following the launching of the final phase for the Lawas Hospital project today.

Works Minister Baru Bian said the new hospital will provide local residents with better healthcare services and is expected to be completed in 2023 at a cost of RM175 million.

He said the project is crucial to replace the 50-year-old current hospital building which currently doesn’t have a specialist and onlly 46 beds.

He emphasised that he would prioritise developing modern and comfortable infrastructures that could be enjoyed together by the people including those in the interior.

“The Lawas Hospital project is one of my priorities.

“The project that had been in decline since 2015 has a long history involving the tender process, starting with direct negotiations, limited tenders and various delays caused by several factors, and ultimately the project has been decided to be implemented via open tender,” he said when officiating at the final phase of Lawas Hospital project here today.

Baru said the hospital will include 76 beds for men, women and children, an administrative office, a hemodialysis unit, a maternity room, mortuary, blood bank, patheological unit, X-ray room and cafeteria unit.

Construction work would start in February next year and be completed by 2023.

Also present were Deputy Director General of Public Works Department Architect Zairul Azidin Badri and Sarawak State Health Department deputy director Paul Sazin Riget.