Jalan Foochow, Jalan Rengas may reopen before Christmas if weather permits, says JKR

Wong had announced on his Facebook page that the reopening of Jalan Foochow is expected to be ahead of schedule.

KUCHING: Jalan Foochow and Jalan Rengas which were supposed to be closed until Dec 31 may be reopened before Christmas, said the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak today.

A spokesperson for JKR Sarawak said the contractor was working on concreting today and “if the weather permits it”, the closed section of road should be reopened to traffic ahead of time.

“They are doing the concreting this afternoon. If the supply (of construction materials) is okay and the weather is fine, the road should be reopened soon,” said the spokesperson when contacted.

The spokesperson reiterated that the reopening of Jalan Foochow No 1 could happen earlier only if “everything is in order and goes well”.

JKR Sarawak was prompted for comments in response to Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei, who in a Facebook post earlier today, announced that “the reopening of Jalan Foochow is expected to be ahead of schedule”.

“It is expected to be before Christmas, as opposed to the initial schedule of 31.12.2019, 6-7 days ahead of schedule,” read an excerpt of the social media post.

According to Wong, the contractor was arranging steel bars for concreting at about 10am today.

He added that the contractor would be conducting the concrete casting latest by 1pm.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker also appealed to city folk to be extra cautious when passing by that particular section of road.

“It is a huge task to monitor the work but I hope my effort will be rewarded by early reopening of the all the sections of the road,” said Wong.

JKR Sarawak issued a statement on Thursday to announce the closure of Jalan Foochow and Jalan Rengas until Dec 31.

The department explained that this was to enable the contractor to implement concrete resurfacing work at the traffic light junction of Jalan Tun Razak/Jalan Foochow/Jalan Rengas.

JKR Sarawak advised road users to be careful when approaching the mentioned roads while expressing regrets for any inconvenience caused to the general public.