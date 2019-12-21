JPJ, PDRM increases frequency of roadblocks as holiday season nears

KUCHING: The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) have seized 30 vehicles during their roadblock operations across the state since Dec 2.

During the opearation, a total of 136 private and commercial vehicles were discovered to be committing various offences such as driving with expired insurance.

“In the first phase of the operation which was held between Dec 2 to 4, we conducted checks on a total of 539 vehicles,” said a JPJ spokesperson when met during a roadblock at Jalan Kuching – Serian this morning.

He also revealed that the operation also saw the involvement of the Sarawak Immigration Department who detained six foreign drivers for not having valid travel documents and overstaying their visits.

The involvement of the immigration department, he said, is also aimed at controlling the number of illegal foreign visitors in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the operation, which is currently in its second phase, involves a total of 182 JPJ personnel and 73 immigration department officers.

The police have also issued a total of 96 traffic summons during a roadblock operation at Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub between 8.30pm and 11.30pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John in a statement said a total of 259 vehicles were checked during the three hour operation.

“Twenty eight individuals were also checked for substance abuse. None were however detained or arrested,” said Bingkok adding the the operation is part of the statewide ‘Op Selamat Krismas 2019’.

The operation saw a total of 259 cars, 80 motorcycles, 23 pick-up trucks, 31 multi-purpose vehicle and six lorries being checked.

Also involved in the operation were the Criminal Investigations Department and Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.