Key bridge projects set to boost development in Matu-Daro district

SIBU: The three key bridge projects slated for enhancing the connectivity in Matu-Daro district, should also spur more developments over the next five years.

The works on bridges over Muara Lassa, Batang (River) Igan and Batang Paloh are part of Sarawak’s Coastal Road Network development. These three structures are scheduled to be open to the public in 2023.

In this respect, Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Abdullah Saidol points out that it is important for the Matu Daro District Council (MDDC) to ensure that it upholds an effective administration system.

“Such preparation is needed not only in the district council level, but also the district office and all government departments and agencies in Matu and Daro.

“A more efficient administration is important in preparation for the development that is coming, once those three bridges are completed,” he spoke during the ‘MDDC Appreciation Night 2019’ at Kingwood Hotel here on Thursday.

Abdullah, who is Semop assemblyman, said with a better connectivity, there would be more socio-economic activities taking place in Matu and Daro which, in turn, would lead to the upgrading of more infrastructures there.

“With a road connectivity that is more convenient, many folk would open up businesses and maybe, there would be less migration to city.

“So, I believe that Matu-Daro, up till Pulau Bruit and Tanjong Manis, would experience rapid development over the next five or 10 years, once the three bridges are ready,” he said.

Later at the event, Abdullah announced an allocation of RM10,000 for MDDC Sports and Recreation Club, and RM5,000 each to the Resident and District Office (Rando) Club of Matu District and Rando Club of Daro District.

MDDC deputy chairman Suib Basnu and its secretary Ahmad Jerry Hashim were also present.