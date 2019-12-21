KL Summit produces tangible outcomes – Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The convening of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 has resulted in tangible outcomes being outlined in a bid to bring progress and improve the state of the Muslim ummah, according to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister said the summit had witnessed the exchange of 18 successful exchange of instruments in various fields including advanced hi-technology; media collaboration; centre of excellence; food security and youth leadership and exchange programmes.

“There are several more in the pipeline which are being worked out resulting from discussions during this Summit,” he said in his closing remarks at the four-day summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here today.

Dr Mahathir, who is also KL Summit chairman, said it was hoped that other Muslim brethren will see for themselves that what KL Summit intends to do is to unite the ummah on strategic and advanced technologies.

“Acquiring this knowledge is our only hope to stop the ummah from continuously being bullied and mistreated by our enemies,

“We re-affirm our creed that all Muslims are brothers and that this small step we have taken will be the beginning of a lengthy and fruitful journey with the rest of the ummah,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the most important aspect of all the focus of the summit – economy, science and technology as well as the defence industry – is the need to be able to produce and create new indigenous technologies.

“For as long as we are dependent on the technology created by the enemies of Islam, they will forever be able to circumvent, dictate and control our efforts to improve our technologies and defence system in particular,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said discussions had also touched on the subject of currency and the way the Muslim nations trade with each other, in which he had suggested to re-visit the idea of trading using the gold dinar and barter trade.

He said it was also important for him to point out that Iran in particular, despite the years of sanctions, had been able to continue to progress and develop with the fourth highest number of engineers in the world.

The Malaysian leader said Qatar also had been subjected to embargo and, like Iran, it has managed to rise above it and progressed impressively.

“However, such sanctions and embargoes are not going to be exclusively for Iran and Qatar. With the world witnessing nations making unilateral decisions to impose such punitive measures, Malaysia and other nations must always bear in mind that it can be imposed on any of us,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said that is the more reason for Muslim countries to be self-reliant and work towards that with other Muslims nations to ensure that if and when such measures are imposed upon them, they are capable of facing it. – Bernama