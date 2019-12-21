Love Run 3.0 official video to be shown at HK festival

SIBU: Love Run 3.0 (Run for the Deaf) official promotional video will be played at the 10th Hong Kong International Deaf Film Festival to be held on May 1-3, 2020.

According to the director of the video, Ha Hsiao Siong, one of the staff from the Film Festival had asked for permission to show the video at the festival.

“The video was only made public on our Facebook Page on Dec 15 and it has already caught the attention of the international audience.

“One of them is the 10th Hong Kong International Deaf Film Festival who personally asked us whether they could play the video at the festival to create better awareness and understand Malaysia’s culture,” he told a press conference yesterday.

The video promoting Love Run 3.0 to be held May 3 at Sibu Town Square has been viewed 94,800 times so far with viewers from all over the world expressing gratitude to the organising committee for being their voices.

“Many of them are hearing-impaired. We never thought the small town of Sibu can create such a big impact internationally,” he said, adding that the video has achieved its purpose of creating awareness and educating people about the hearing impaired.

Volunteer Loh Yu Yee who initiated Love Run believed they received such great response this time because not many people stand up for the hearing-impaired.

“One of the reasons we did a video was because we know there are many people outside Sibu or overseas who cannot join the run but can watch this video. Hopefully it would change their attitude towards the hearing-impaired,” she said.

Meanwhile, the video shows the difference everyone can make with understanding.

Awareness could ease the burden and difficulties faced by the hearing-impaired and possibly save lives during emergencies.

On the run, Loh said the registration fee is RM50 per person and RM250 for a group of six with a free t-shirt and finisher medal for each participant.

Registration for the 2km and 5km non-competitive run is now open online at https://www.facebook.com/sibuloverun/

The organiser is targeting 4,000 participants with the help of 200 to 300 volunteers.

“We do not just organise an event, we want to create an education. Imagine, what volunteers can learn from this run,” she said.

She said throughout the organising of the event, volunteers would be visiting and getting to know the hearing-impaired.

For more information, contact Loh at 019-8869797 or Nana (016-7254622) or its hotline (016-7909076).