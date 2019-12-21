Mawan challenges Tiong: Why don’t you stand in Pakan?

KUCHING: Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom is challenging Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) President Dato Sri Tiong King Sing to contest in Pakan in the next state election.

The Pakan Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) assemblyman said “being popular doesn’t mean winning the state seat”, as had been proven several times in past elections.

Instead, Mawan said, rather than arguing about taking back traditional seats, PDP should think about consolidating its strength with other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties to ensure an overall win for the state coalition in the election.

“To do something for the interest of the state, you have to have solidarity and unity during this time of political turbulence. This supersedes individual interest. You have to think collectively.

“Don’t divide the seats before you win the seats. After you win, then you can talk,” he told The Borneo Post when met this afternoon.

He was commenting on a recent development in PDP, where Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, might be contesting in one of the party’s traditional seats in the next state election.

PDP vice president Datu Dr Penguang Manggil on Dec 17 had confirmed that the party’s supreme council had just passed a resolution for Tiong to contest in the state election, but the seat had not been decided yet.

“Still unconfirmed where he is going to stand,” he said when contacted.

PDP Senior Vice President Datuk Paul Igai also could not confirm where Tiong will be standing in the state election.

Nonetheless, he said it could be in any of the PDP “vacant” seats, indicating that they were seats previously held by the party when it was still called Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP).

PDP currently has three assemblymen – Dato Henry Harry Jinep (Tasik Biru), Roland Duat (Meluan) and Dr Penguang (Marudi).

But while it was still SPDP unde Mawan’s leadership, the party had eight seats including Krian, Pakan, Batu Danau, Bekenu and Ba’kelalan.

Tiong had in December last year told reporters that PDP wanted Bekenu, Batu Danau and Pakan, which are now held by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), to be returned to the party as they were PDP’s traditional seats.

Ba’kelalan and Krian are currently Parti Keadilan Rakyat seats.

Mawan said when he contested in Pakan in the 2016 state election under the Barisan Nasional (BN) flag, it was decided by the National BN, and not him personally.

“Long time ago when I became a direct candidate (of BN), that was a consensus according to the BN meeting. And whoever wins will join whatever party of his choice, as long as it’s in BN,” he said.