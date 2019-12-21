MBKS New Year countdown to be staged on council’s square

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS)’s New Year Countdown 2020 will take place at MBKS Square – the open compound in front of the council’s building at Jalan Padungan here.

The event on Dec 31 will commence at 9pm.

Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said MBKS was looking into ways of creating more events that would bring the people closer – with one another and also with the council.

“We want our councillors to be made known to the public, and we are going to introduce them at the event.

“This is a way to build rapport and create that sense of togetherness between the people and the council,” he said during a press conference here yesterday.

Many Malaysian artistes will be present at the event to entertain the crowd that night.

Among them are Kuching-born Rynn Lim and Melaka-born Vic Teo.

Lim is a singer-songwriter, music producer and actor who has written many songs for well-known singers like Jordan Chan, Z-Chen, Victor Wong, Angela Chang, A-do, and Matilda Tao.

Teo is a record producer, composer, lyricist and arranger who has expanded his singing career to Taiwan, the US, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Other artistes are Eric Lim Kien Fei, Adelynna Yang Tze Wee, Faye An Ying Fei, Teo Eng San, Nicole Kho, Julisha Jeraie and Joseph.

Local talents such as the Kuching Festival winners will also perform. There will also be Korean pop-inspired dance performances by local groups, KinAte and The Spectacular.

Wee added that there would also be food stalls for the convenience of those looking to grab some bites, and also games.

The countdown will end with a fireworks display. Everyone is welcome.

The event’s official hotel is Riverside Majestic, and the official radio is TeaFM.