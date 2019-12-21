Miri records 56 dengue cases affecting high-population housing estates

MIRI: There have been 56 dengue cases reported here since Dec 1 this year, deriving from a number of highly-populated housing areas in Taman Tunku, Pujut Corner, Permyjaya, Lutong and Tudan.

According to Miri City Council (MCC), the affected neighbourhoods are Tudan Flats and Taman Ceria as the current hot spots, whilst Kuching Timur 1 (Taman Tunku), Kampung Pasir (Lutong), Kampung Baru Pujut 7 (Pujut) and Pujut Rail (Pujut Tanjong Batu) are classified as ‘dengue outbreak areas’.

“These are the number of cases what have come to our knowledge, and ongoing efforts will continue towards ensuring that the situation would be under control,” said the council, which disclosed the information in a statement yesterday.

In October this year, Health Department Sarawak reported that dengue cases in Miri had increased by seven folds to 248 cases, including one death.

In early October, there were 25 dengue cases recorded in Taman Tunku alone in a week.

Poor response to various anti-dengue and work party drives, as well as the lackadaisical attitude of the people could be among the contributing factors to the recent high number of dengue cases in the city.