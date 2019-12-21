MTUC suspended, given 30 days to avoid deregistration – ROS

PUTRAJAYA: The Registrar of Societies Malaysia (RoS) has suspended the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) following a probe after it received complaints on the management of the MTUC.

RoS said in a statement that it had received complaints on July 2, alleging poor management of the MTUC and the suspension was to protect the interests of the organisation from continuing to violate any of its rules.

The MTUC also had been given 30 days from the date of notice to provide a reply as to why it should not be deregistered, it said.

The notice was issued on Dec 18, said RoS. – Bernama