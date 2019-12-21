PBS to announce decision on Kimanis by-election before Jan 4

PAPAR: Parti Bersatu Sabah is expected to make a formal annoucement on its participation in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election before the nomination day on January 4, next year.

Still compiling feedback from the ground, PBS President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said to date, the party has substantial support from the grassroots in Kimanis.

“We are still getting feedback from the ground whether to contest or not. If we decide not to contest, PBS will support any political party whose struggle is to protect the State rights as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), ensure Sabah security and defend it from being populated by illegal immigrants.

“We call on all the opposition parties to unite and cooperate, and ensure win for us,” he said when speaking after the PBS Political Bureau Meeting at the PBS N27 Limbahau division office, here.

He said based on initial feedback from the ground, many had expressed their concern about the implementation of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) next year.

“Based on the feedback from our representatives here today, they are dead against the PSS,” he said.

The Kota Marudu Member of Parliament, meanwhile, said that all PBS’ 60 branches in Kimanis, 30 each in Bongawan and Membakut, were ready for the by-election.

“I have instructed all 60 PBS branches in Kimanis to be activated to prepare for the impending by-election.

“All the senior leaders of PBS will also ‘turun padang’ (go down to the ground), to visit these branches and conduct their respective annual general meetings commencing January 1 next year,” he said.

The Kimanis by-election is being held after the Federal Court on December 1 upheld the Special Election Court’s decision in August last year which nullified Anifah’s victory in the 14th General Elections.

The Election Commission that announced January 18, next year as polling day for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, with the early voting to take place on January 14.