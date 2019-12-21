PJS to hold invitational judo championship, workshop

KUCHING: Persatuan Judo Sarawak (PJS) will be hosting the Sarawak Invitational Judo Championship on Dec 31 and Jan 1 at the Aeroville Mall Stutong here.

The championship coordinator, Brenton Sim said yesterday this is the first invitational championship to be held in the state and judokas from Pontianak, Brunei, Sabah, Melaka, Penang and Kuala Lumpur have confirmed their participation.

“So far about 40 players from outside Sarawak have confirmed their participation and with our local players we expect a field of 80 competitors for this championship.”

Sim added that in conjunction with the championship, PJS is holding a two-day judo clinic to be conducted by world renown judo exponent from Japan Hiraoka Hiraoki who is also the Judo ambassador for Japan in the run up to the Tokyo Olympic.

“Sensei Hiraoka is a silver medallist in London Olympic in 2011 and winner of many Japanese and international tournaments.

“We are indeed honoured that such a prominent judo master has agreed to accept our invitation to conduct seminar in Kuching and we have also sent out invitation to aikido and Brazilian Jujitsu practitioners to join the workshop.”

Sim said that so far about 50 people have confirmed taking part in the seminar.

“We might have to limit the number if it gets too big,” he added.

Sim thanked the management of Aerovile Mall for sponsoring the use of the mall for the competition and seminar.