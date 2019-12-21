Police on the lookout for two Indonesians wanted in connection with suspected murder

KUCHING: The police are urging two persons of interest to contact the nearest police station to assist them in their investigation of a recent attack that led to the death of a 31-year-old male victim.

The alleged attack took place at a rubber plantation in Ulu Layar, Betong at around 5.30pm on Dec 17.

In a statement from the police today, the duo have been identified as “Ee” and “Oni”. Both are Indonesian citizens.

In a short description of the duo, Ee is said to be between 20 to 30-years-old with pimples on his face while Oni is small in stature and estimated to be between 30 to 40-years-old.

Those who have any information on the whereabouts of the duo are required to contact the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din during a press conference on Dec 18 confirmed the case.

He told reporters that two male suspects attacked the deceased and his 48-year-old assistant with a machete and a blunt object.

Only the assistant survived the attack as he fled to the nearby jungle and escaped.

So far, the motive of the attack is unclear as the deceased’s cash amounting to RM14,800 was untouched by the suspects.