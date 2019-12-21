Police report over alleged hanky-panky in distribution of fuel subsidies

KOTA KINABALU: The youth wing of Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) lodged a report against the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here yesterday.

Sabah PH Youth chief Raymond Ahuar alleged that there was hanky-panky in the distribution and payment of petrol and diesel subsidies in the rural areas of the state.

He said the youth wing had identified a few things that might suggest the practice of abuse of power by certain individuals in KPDNHEP.

“These things include the drastic increase in the quota for November’s claims and the fact that the log book shows the proof and the reference of delivery was not made known to the public,” he told reporters when met outside the MACC office.

Raymond, who is also the Pensiangan PKR chief, pointed out that the quota count for November for one of the posts in Pagalungan was 292,000 litres (equivalent to 1,460 drums), a figure that is just too big for such a small district.

He also questioned the amount of diesel used in Pagalungan which was high considering the fact that there are not that many vehicles in that area.

On top of that, he raised concerns on the payment process for contractors.

“That is why we are here today to lodge this report and to submit all relevant documents to the MACC and for them to take the necessary action against the individuals who might be involved.

“In this era of Malaysia Baru, we must not tolerate any individuals who have committed corruption or abuse of power as we want a government that is clean (of corruption),” said Raymond.

He said that the community of Pagalungan informed him that the distribution of subsidised oil had been stopped in November despite the fact that the contract would only end on December 31.

He said that nearly half a million had been paid to the company tasked with supplying oil for the area of Pagalungan alone.

This prompted Raymond to instruct the Sabah PH Youth leaders to investigate the issue.

He added that since the festive season is here, the people would need the subsidised oil more than ever as they would need to move around.

However, Raymond stressed that he does not wish to point fingers in this matter.

He hopes that the MACC would be transparent and efficient in the investigation and that Sabah PH Youth wing would be ready to assist.