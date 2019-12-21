‘Sabah Fish-King’ receives world’s most prestigious award

TAWAU: The chief executive officer cum managing director of Bahvest Resources Berhad, Datuk Lo Fui Ming, has become the only Sabahan to be awarded the BrandLaureate Brand ICON Leadership-Brand Builder of the Decade Award in a grand ceremony held at Majestic hotel, Kuala Lumpur recently.

This award was recognised by the world’s most prestigious and the most coveted brand of entrepreneurs as it celebrates and recognizes Lo’s leadership journey through the years in aquaculture industry in Sabah.

It also encapsulates all that Lo has undertaken and the challenges that he has overcome to achieve

his dream and goal.

President of the BrandLaureate Brand Awards, Dr K.K. Johan, in his written letter, stated Lo, “to be known” encapsulates the journey of an icon – that of his good self where he goes through numerous trials and tribulations to be known and gains recognition for his achievements and contributions to the industry and country.

“It is a journey of inspiration and significance as every step that he takes builds the roots and foundation of his leadership and legacy.”

Johan said the World Brands Foundation (TWBF) took note of Lo’s illustrious leadership in spearheading Bahvest Resources to become a leading brand in the aquaculture industry.

As the key driver and face of the brand for the past decade and more, he has stamped his mark as an industry captain and a thought leader, providing the impetus for the business to grow year on year with strategic and innovative initiatives.

Through the years, Bahvest has transformed from a private entity to become public listed.

With the introduction of premium fish such as Grouper & Trout, Bahvest has been able to attract customers – local and international and maintain its market share and positioning as a brand leader.

Bahvest is a formidable player in the sector and contributed to the growth of the nation’s economy through the creation of business and employment opportunities.

Lo, who is also known as ‘Sabah Fish-King’ has led Bahvest to stay ahead of the competition and enhanced its sustainability. His commitment and passion to the brand is second to none.

The BrandLaureate Brand ICON Leadership Award is only for the selected few that has met the standards of the World Brands Foundation (TWBF) and celebrate the greatness of Brand Icons who are successful and respected leaders of the country in building their brands and positioning it to become market leaders, known for its positive brand attributes.