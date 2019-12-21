‘Saifudin’ arrested for deceiving, collecting donations from public

KUALA LUMPUR: A man known as ‘Saifudin’ was arrested on suspicion of deceiving the public by collecting donations for children suffering from chronic illnesses whose videos have gone viral on social media.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department deputy director, Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin when contacted by Bernama, said the man was arrested at his home in Segambut yesterday afternoon.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was believed to have uploaded pictures of children and infants with chronic illnesses to solicit donations from the public.

“Further checks revealed that the suspect had been arrested and investigated under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act before,” he said.

Saiful Azly said police were also looking for two more individuals to assist in the investigation on the same case.

Those with information about the case can contact the investigating officer, Inspector Syarifah Asiah Syed Husin or Inspector Razmil Razak at 013-9063634 and 012-7150785.