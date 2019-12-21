S’wak Club presents donations to three adopted charities

KUCHING: The Sarawak Club recently presented the donations raised from members to three adopted charities for 2018-2019 term at the club yesterday.

Sarawak AIDS Concern Society (SACS), Kuching Parkinson’s Society (KPS) and Society for Cancer Awareness and Advocacy Kuching (SCAN) each received a cheque of RM10,000 from Melvin Wee, president of club’s Management Committee, making the total donation received RM20,000 each.

“For the past decade, The Sarawak Club has been lending a helping hand to new non-profit organisations which are just formed and/or less known in the wider community.

“Exposure of the great work done by these organisations is important to ensure that they are seen and heard and the Club offers a ready platform of well-minded members who may be able to assist and contribute to their cause,” according to a statement from the club yesterday.

The statement pointed out that a member, Mike Lim and his group of friends put on a charity musical concert on Nov 19, 2019 to raise RM22,149 for the three charities.

“And with it being nearly Christmas, the club members and staff were at their charitable best in granting the Christmas wishes of 85 of the charities’ beneficiaries via its annual Christmas Giving Tree. A small but heartfelt act to bring some Christmas cheer to the less fortunate,” the statement said