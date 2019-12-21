Woman endures five hour ordeal after getting her hand stuck in toilet trap hole

SARIKEI: Family members of an elderly woman who had gotten her hand stuck in their home’s toilet floor trap hole yesterday had to seek the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to free her.

The 74-year old woman Alai Biju had to endure pain and being stuck in the same position for about five hours before firemen managed to free her hand after breaking the floor tiles with a concrete breaker machine, Sarikei District Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin said.

They received a distress call at 7.47pm and responded by rushing a team of eight rescuers headed by PBK II Hossen Karim to the scene.

When his men arrived at the family’s home along Jalan Eng Tai, the victim was drifting in and out of consciousness.

According to the victim’s family, her hand had been trapped in the hole since 5pm.

“Working cautiously with the concrete breaker, my men took about two hours to free the victim’s hand,” Mahmudin said.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene helped to stabilise the victim throughout the rescue operation, he said, adding that the victim was later taken to Sarikei Hospital for treatment.