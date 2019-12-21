Woman ordered to enter defence over CBT charges

KOTA KINABALU: A woman, who was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM37,310 belonging to three residents of a home for the disabled, was ordered to enter her defence.

Sessions Court judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim made the order on Anita Yaw Yun Moi, 31, yesterday, when the case came up for ruling at the end of prosecution stage.

She held that the prosecution managed to prove a prima facie case against the accused on all three charges under Section 408 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of not less than a year and not more than 14 years, and with whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The judge fixed February 25 – 26 next year for trial in defence stage.

On the first to the third charges, Anita, who was an employee at Bukit Harapan Welfare Home for the disabled people, was alleged to have committed CBT in the property of Chang Li Mei, 17, Chang Li Ken, 18, and Sherly Olivia Kamius, 16, involving RM13,300, RM12,750 and RM11,260, respectively.

Anita, who was entrusted with keeping the money, was alleged to have breached the trust given to her by her employer, Matilda Audra Keyworth, 49, by withdrawing the money periodically without anyone knowing.

The alleged offence took place at Bukit Harapan, Jalan Tuaran By-pass in Manggatal here between November 22, 2017 until May 21, 2018.

Ten prosecution witnesses were produced during trial in the prosecution stage while defence counsel Mohd Luqman Syazman Zabidi who represented the accused, informed the court that two witnesses were expected to be called in defence stage.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Faezah Jafry prosecuted.