A memorable pop concert in Seoul

THE one thing I will never forget is my trip from Seattle, USA, to Seoul, South Korea, to attend BTS, Korean-pop boy band, concert from Dec 8 to 10, 2019.

In 2017, I started my part-time job while in college. I was determined to save all my salary for my future BTS concert experience because I missed their North America 2017 Tour due to school.

Like a miracle, in September, BTS announced their three-day concert in Seoul during the winter break! Of course, I had to ask for my parents’ permission to visit Korea.

It was so sudden but I had their permission — and my own money — and all I needed was a travelling companion although I still could not find one in late October.

However most of my friends could not attend on the date I suggested, due to final exams and other plans while some just refused to travel outside of the US.

I was prepared to go on a solo trip to Seoul when suddenly a friend said he wanted to join. Before he could change his mind, I showed him the itinerary I had worked on for the past month and the flight route I was planning to take. He agreed, the flight was booked, and we were ready to go!

Since South Korea is a non-English speaking country, I found myself doing some research on its language – like learning to speak basic Korean and reading Hangul, the Korean alphabets.

I asked friends for some survival tips in Korea, including navigating myself, using the subway app, and getting to know the best places to eat and go to and stay as a tourist.

Furthermore, Korea is famous for its night market, delicious Korean beef and traditional meat-based food. For that reason, there might be some drawback when travelling as a Muslim in Korea if I did not know how to get to a restaurant that caters to my diet restriction — eating Halal certified meat products and alcohol-free food or beverages.

Halal certification is a process which ensures the features and quality of the products comply with the rules established by the Islamic Council, sanctioning the use of the mark Halal (‘Halal Certificate’, n.d).

Finally it was on Dec 5 and we arrived in Seoul. My friend and I checked into our dorm in Itaewon in the capital. Then, we met with my high school friend who was continuing his degree study in Korea.

We enjoyed the famous and Halal-certified spicy Korean fried chicken at a restaurant near Ewha University. Besides, during my 10-day stay, I travelled to popular tourist spots both in and outside of Seoul.

I visited the Gyeongbokgung Palace, the main royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty in Seoul. Usually, tourists can rent Hanbok, the traditional Korean wear, and use it to tour the palace. But the weather was very cold and I could not find the rental shop, so I did not wear the Hanbok. But that did not deny me the experience of touring and taking pictures in the palace.

I also travelled outside Seoul and visited the famous filming site and recreation place — Nami Island — in Chuncheon.

We went through the rigmorale of a two-hour train-bus-ferry transit to get there. But the beautiful scenery provided the natural balm for the tedium of travelling.

The day I had been waiting for had arrived — the BTS, Korean-pop boy band, concert, my first such experience ever!

Initially, I thought of going to the venue by myself, Then I learned my roommates, from the dorm I was staying, were also heading to the same concert. So, I was lucky to find myself some concert buddies.

The experience itself was memorable. The band was amazing. It was, in a nutshell, two and a half hours filled with great music, vocal and rap artistry, dance breaks and screams – and my attempts to understand Korean with my limited vocabs and help from a Twitter account doing live Korean-to-English translation.

It was so amazing that I attended the second day of the concert. This time, I was in the standing pit as I wanted to make my trip worth remembering.

Before I left, I made sure I tried the food on my bucket list, shopped for some Korean beauty products as souvenirs and explored the night market in Hongdae, the busiest place in Seoul at night.

In reflection, travelling to Seoul was one of the best experiences of my life.

I usually watch Korean series to break away from my hectic schedule.

Going to Seoul, I got to experience and enjoy first hand the places and food I saw on TV. For me, the trip was an accomplishment because it started as a dream and I had to overcome so many hurdles to make it happen.

I will always remember this feeling of content and will use it to make my next dream come true.