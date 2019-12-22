‘Bakat Kamek’ to have 2020 edition

KUCHING: The success of the inaugural ‘Bakat Kamek’ has ensured that the reality show would have its next edition in 2020.

In a press conference held after the finale at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building on Friday, Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit confirmed that the show would continue next year.

“Bakat Kamek has been receiving good response from the moment of its inception until tonight’s finale – with the support of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who aspires to see the creative industry in Sarawak bloom,” she told reporters.

Having seen the strong performance from the finalists, she said the participants would be able to move forward with their exceptional talent.

Meanwhile, Bakat Kamek working committee advisor Prof Al-Khalid Othman said an outreach audition would be held next year to attract more participants.

Adding on, he said the audition would cover Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Limbang and Kapit.

In his remarks, the committee chairman Mohd Shah Riadzi viewed the event as a platform for youths to showcase their creative talents and skills, with the committee assisting them in developing their skills to commercial level.

Also present at the press conference were Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit acting director Dato Norhayati Ismail and Bakat Kamek judge Zakaria Hassan.

In this maiden edition, Lydia Shafrina was adjudged the best singer, with Mohd Fizal and Kajol Abdullah finishing at respective second and third.

In the stand-up comedy category, ‘Perey’ was the winner, while ‘Pakwe Rangers’ and ‘Nyo Duak’ were the first and second runner-up teams, respectively.

The winner of each category received RM3,000, scholarship, a bouquet of flowers, perfume and complimentary hotel stay.

Abang Johari presented the prizes.