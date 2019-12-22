Christmas Bazaar to raise lupus awareness

KOTA KINABALU: Students from University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF) recently took part in an effort to raise awareness on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) or lupus, an incurable disease.

They carried out the Week of SLE Awareness Christmas Bazaar at The Walk, Riverson.

The purpose of Week of SLE Christmas Bazaar is mainly to raise awareness to the public about SLE disease.

Lupus is a disease where the immune system targets the body’s own healthy tissue; skin, joints, organs, blood and blood vessels.

It targets both physically and mentally of the body which can be serious illness. Lupus affects 90 percent of female and it has no cure at present.

Therefore, a well-awareness needs to be concerned to the general public.

About 1,000 people attended the Christmas Bazaar that was held for six days, starting on December 10 to 15.

On the main day, participants comprised Riverson’s manager, lecturers of UCSF, UCSF students of Tourism Management, Hotel Management and Event Management as well the communities of Malaysia SLE Association.

There was an awareness talk conducted during the event, which was aimed at raising funds for Malaysian SLE Association (Sabah Chapter).

Donations collected are from booths selling around The Walk Riverson.

Aside from bazaar, various activities was held over the weeks inclusively, medical check-up, health promotion, blood donation, Christmas FashioniStar, Mobile Legend Tournament, BeyBlade Tournament, busking performance, dance performance and more to gain attention from the public.

The organizers hoped that this program would be vital to the general public to increase awareness on the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.