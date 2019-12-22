Curb on export of selected fish over CNY period

KUCHING: A two-month export restriction on selected fish will be put in place next year, says chairman of Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

This is to ensure that the supply would be sufficient for the Chinese New Year celebration at the end of next month.

“The export restriction will be from January to February, involving a few selected fish such as the ‘kembong’ (short mackerel), ‘selar’ (scad), ‘pelaling’ (Indian Mackerel), pomfret and also prawns, which are popular among the Chinese during the celebration.

“This is to ensure that the domestic market would have enough supply and that the fish would be sold at reasonable prices,” he told reporters after officiating at a one-day ‘Bazar Peduli Rakyat’ at the carpark area of Giant Tabuan Tranquility here yesterday.

According to Faiz, this export restriction has been in implementation for many years, usually one or two months prior to festivals like Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“We do not have a fixed mechanism to determine the prices of fish. Prices fluctuate and are determined by market forces. During festive seasons, the demand is usually high, so the supply must be sufficient in order to stabilise the prices,” he said.

Asked whether the supply of fish had been affected during this monsoon season, Faiz said the fish stock in the country was still sufficient.

“We also have stock of Q-fish (frozen fresh fish). Fishing activities are still going on even though it is the monsoon season. It is only the coastal area fishermen who are not able to go out to sea due to rough sea conditions.”

On ‘Bazar Peduli Rakyat’, Faiz said it was a joint collaboration between LKIM, Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), and Farmers Organisation to help local entrepreneurs market their fresh produce.

It was launched in Penang earlier this year, and was also held in various locations across the country.

“By inviting the entrepreneurs themselves to sell their produce, we are able to shorten the supply chain so that they can sell at lower prices which, in turn, benefit consumers. Consumers are able to enjoy discounts from five to 30 per cent because they are buying straight from the source.

“Response has been good everywhere, as good quality produce and products that come straight from the farm or the sea are sold at good prices,” he said.

It was the first time that the bazaar was held in Kuching, and the organisers planned to hold it from time to time, depending on needs and demands.