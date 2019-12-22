Farmer stabs man to death after being called ‘stupid old man and useless’

BINTULU: A farmer, who was angry after being called “stupid old man and useless” by another man, lost his temper and stabbed the victim on his chest to death in an incident in Sebauh yesterday.

Bintulu District deputy police chief DSP Jame Reis in a statement said, the 49-year-old man was nabbed by police at around 10pm on the same day at his longhouse in Sungai Kelabat Pandan, Sebauh about two hours from here.

Prior to the incident, he said the deceased, identified as Rais Manjin, 53, from Saratok who worked as a surveyor in the estate company, had a quarrel with the suspect.

The suspect, who was on his way home from his orchard around 4pm, came across the victim in the middle of the road, where both of them exchanged words before the victim called the suspect “stupid old man and useless”.

“Both had returned to their houses after the heated argument but the suspect was still not satisfied with the incident before he lost his judgement and went back to the victim’s house around 5pm.

“A quarrel ensued and there was a physical contact when both of them pushed each other which made the suspect even more angry and he went back to his pick-up truck, followed by the victim from the back before he grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim on his chest,” he said.

The suspect, who was shocked after stabbing the victim, then fled the scene and went back home, while few people who witnessed the incident rushed to the victim.

“From the interrogation the suspect confessed of stabbing a man identified as Rais Manjin with a small knife,” said Jame.

The suspect was remanded for seven days to assist in the investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police are still searching for the weapon used by the suspect, which he claimed, had been thrown away after the incident.