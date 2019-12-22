Landslide causes Matang Wildlife Centre road access to be cut-off

KUCHING:A landslide that happened earlier today has caused the Matang Wildlife Centre road access to be cut off from both directions.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Department (Bomba) spokesperson, they despatched a team to the scene after being notified of the landslide at around 8.23am.

“The landslide that happened this morning had caused the Matang Wildlife Centre road access to be cut-off from both directions,” the Bomba spokesperson said.

Besides Bomba personnel, staff from Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) and Sesco were were also present at the scene.

The Bomba spokesperson said that evaluation was conducted and it was found that there were still earth movements at the location.

Meanwhile, the Bomba spokesperson said two overhead cable poles were also affected as a result of the landslide.

“No casualties have been reported so far. There are also a few houses located about 80 metres from the site,” the Bomba spokesperson added.