Mawan: SSC members should organise activities aligned to state govt programmes

KUCHING: The Sarawak Scout Council (SSC) president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom wants SCC members to organise activities aligned with the state government programmes.

To be specific, he said, SSC members should organise programmes that would promote Sarawak as a tourism destination.

This way, he said SSC would be able to contribute to the development of the state, at the same time solicit extra funds from the government.

“Being in a big organisation, we must also aligned ourselves government programmes. In conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 we can play our role in promoting Malaysia especially Sarawak.

“You can organise one or two event to accommodate scouts from other states or other regions to come to Sarawak.

“By doing so, we would be able to help the government, so I urge your committee to look into this seriously to come up with activities to promote the state tourism,” he was speaking during the SSC Annual General Meeting (AGM) here yesterday.

On a related note, Mawan also urged Sarawak Scout Foundation to help the Scouts Association of Malaysia, Sarawak Branch with funds as well.

He told the council members, among them were representatives from the foundation, to work closely with SSC and help the council raise funds so that it would be able to carry out more activities around the state.

Later, the SSC also held its biennial council election to elect new office bearers for the 2020-2022 term.

Mawan retained the SSC President post, while Prof Dr Ir Al-Khalid Othman from the Sarawak Multimedia Council (SMA) was elected as his deputy.

Captain Zainuddin Hamdan also retained his Chief Sarawak Scout Commissioner post uncontested.

Vice presidents elected into office were Kho Ik Teck, Dato Mohd Safri Abdillah and Dato Juma’at Ibrahim.

Peter Choy was elected as SSC chairman. He is also the Kuching District Scout chairman. His deputy elected was Mohadi Mobi from the State Education Department.

Zasran Abdullah retained the SSC secretary post uncontested, and so was SSC treasurer Basri Jol.

Meanwhile, the newly elected council members were Arthur Lee, Teo Yam Chiok, Abang Nawawi Abdul Rahman, Yusof Long Paul Kawin Pipo, Mohamad Mohd Yasin and Khairul Anwar Shazali.