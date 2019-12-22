Mayor: MBKS won’t adhere to Putrajaya’s directive on assessment rate review

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will not adhere to the federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s latest directive on assessment rate review, said its mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

“I wish to reiterate the Sarawak State Government’s stand that MBKS shall not follow such directive,” said Wee after a visit to KMC flat to hand out cash aids to its residents today, in conjunction with Christmas.

On Friday, Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin reportedly instructed all local councils nationwide to review their assessment rate next year and the new fees could be maintained until 2025.

Wee said that under the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963, the Sarawak government has autonomy over the administration of local councils within its jurisdictions and thus, it is not abound by the latest directive from the federal ministry.

Wee pointed out that the state government has recently approved the review of assessment rates for all government buildings – belonging to both federal and state – but the reviewed rate does not apply to commercial and residential buildings.

“However, the decision (by the state cabinet) to date is to maintain the assessment rates of all commercial and residential building at their current rate,” said Wee.