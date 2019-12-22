Most Sabah Bersatu members from Sabah Umno – Hajiji

PUTATAN: Majority of members who left the party in the past are loyal supporters of former Umno Sabah turned Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (BERSATU’s) state leaders of today, said its Sabah chief Datuk Hajiji Noor (pic).

Hajiji, who has the most number of members nationwide, elaborated that members of Bersatu Sabah do not only comprise former Umno Sabah members but also professionals and independent individuals, among others.

“Like in Tuaran, my area, I have the most number of members in Malaysia. We have nearly 9,000 now. I think from Umno about 80 percent in my Tuaran area, and the rest are the people who want to help Bersatu,” he responded to press queries after officiating at the Bersatu Putatan Division level roadshow at the Haji Arsit and Hajah Hapsah Open Hall, Bakut View, Kampung Sendil, here yesterday.

“We cannot say exactly (the percentage makeup of former Umno members who are now with Bersatu), but many left because of former Umno people’s representatives and also division chiefs. They have their own supporters in their own areas. Most of them were from Umno but not all,” he explained.

Hajiji added that he expected the total number of state party members to hit 150,000 come April 2020.

“Currently, we have almost 100,000 members. However, we receive applications daily but there is a delay in system input,” he said.

“One year after establishment of Bersatu Sabah (in April 2020), we expect to have at least 150,000 members.

“There are some playing the wait and see game. They will look and see how… They have promised to support and will become Bersatu members in Sabah,” he revealed.