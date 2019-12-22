PDK Sri Satok celebrates OKU day

William (second left) hands over the contribution from Will Global Trading to Dr Munirah (second right). Also seen is Nasri (left). — Photos by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: Sri Satok Community Based Children Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) celebrated People with Disabilities (OKU) Day at Pusat Kebajikan Datuk Amar Hajah Juma’ani yesterday.

Sri Satok PDK chairperson Datuk Dr Munirah Mohd Hassan said the celebration was a good move because it showcased the talents and abilities of PDK students to the public.

“This is something that we want to encourage moving forward, so such a celebration is a good platform for them and a good move for them because our students gain exposure to the public and get the chance to socialise,” Dr Munirah said.

She hoped Sri Satok PDK could take students out more often to interact and socialise with members of the public.

“There has been a shift in the mindset of students and their parents. Last time, parents were very shy of their child’s disabilities but now they move forward and encourage their children to go for our outings.

“This is great because it helps the PDK students interact and socialise. Our next move would be to try and integrate our outings with other PDKs, as this exposure is something we should encourage more,” Dr Munirah said.

The celebration was held together with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Malaysia, a non-profit organisation with the mission to create, find and support programmes that directly improve the health and well-being of underprivileged children in the nation.

RMHC general manager Mohd Nasri Mohd Nordin in his speech said that RMHC carries out four programmes, namely Ronald McDonald House which provides a place near hospitals for families to stay close to their hospitalised child; the establishment of Ronald McDonald Sensory Room (RMSR) in various educational centres and care centres in Malaysia; the Gift of Smile Programme which helps children born with cleft lip and palate to undergo various corrective procedures and RMHC Malaysia Back To School Pack programme which gives urban poor and needy primary school students in Malaysia school bags and a set of school uniforms.

“In the last 29 years, RMHC Malaysia has positively impacted over 50,000 children’s lives in the areas of health, education and welfare with funding in excess of RM30 million. Our goal is to expand our programmes to every region in Malaysia,” Nasri said.

About 55 Sri Satok PDK students attended the celebration yesterday, which saw performances by students and trainers as well as the handing over of school supplies from RMHC.

Sri Satok PDK also received contributions from RMHC and Will Global Trading of RM3,000 each.

Will Global Trading director William Chung was also present.