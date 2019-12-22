Petronas brings Christmas cheer to 350 families

KOTA KINABALU: Yayasan Petronas, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the national oil and gas company, has reached out to 350 families in Keningau, Kiulu and Labuan, spreading festive joy under its Sentuhan Kasih Hari Natal programme in conjunction with Christmas.

The families, who are from the Bottom 40 per cent or B40 households, received groceries including rice to add to their preparation for the festive season.

In Keningau yesterday, Kampung Senagang came to life with a series of events at the village’s community hall, the venue for the Sentuhan Kasih Hari Natal programme.

Apart from handing over of contribution to 100 families, there was also a fun-learning activity conducted by Petrosains, the Petronas’ science discovery centre.

Head of Petronas Sabah and Labuan, Rokiah Sulaiman said the programme was a continuation of the company’s tradition to reach out to communities nationwide in conjunction with major festive seaasons such as Aidilfitri, Kaamatan, Gawai, Deepavali, Chinese New Year and Christmas.

“At the same time, through this programme, we also aim to nurture and enhance the spirit of giving and volunteerism among Petronas’ employees by providing them with a platform to interact and engage with the people of various communities,” she said in her speech text delivered by Head of Kimanis Petroleum Training Centre Moh Ariffin A Ahaling.

Meanwhile in Kiulu, Yayasan Petronas contributed food items to 100 less privileged families as well as six units of industrial fans to Kg Rugading community hall under the proramme on December 15.

Kiulu Village Community Management Council Chairman Connel Lunggi said: “We gather each year to celebrate Christmas. This year, we are grateful that Petronas came not only to celebrate with us but also to hand over contribution.”

In Labuan, a total of 150 families received similar contribution under the programme on December 13, while Yayasan Petronas also contributed five units of wheelchairs to Hospital Nukleus Labuan as well as personal hygiene care products to 100 patients who were receiving treatment at the hospital.

The wheelchairs were handed over by Petronas Chemicals Methanol Sdn Bhd CEO Lawai Jok to Hospital Nukleus Labuan Director Dr Adnan Musa bin Balidran.