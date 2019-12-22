Puspanita Sabah plans international events

KOTA KINABALU: Puspanita Sabah should continue to be a respected association with capable and outstanding women in the civil service in Sabah.

Former Puspanita Sabah chairperson Datin Seri A’zah Ismail said this during the Sanjungan Budi Lambaian Kasih ceremony to celebrate her years with Puspanita Sabah on Friday night.

She said the association members should continue to be dedicated with high levels of integrity, and stay clear of negative matters that would ruin the image of Puspanita.

“I hope Puspanita will continue to maintain its outstanding performance so that it is revered and capable of producing even more capable and outstanding women.

A’zah, who has been an association member for 18 years, helmed Puspanita Sabah from July 9, 2018 to November 1, 2019.

She was succeeded by current Puspanita Sabah branch chairperson Datin Nuinda Alias.

Earlier during the ceremony, Nuinda pledged to maintain the high standards and performance of Puspanita Sabah, which comprises civil servants as well as wives of civil servants.

She said international level activities were amongst the future plans of Puspanita Sabah.

Sabah State Secretary and Puspanita Sabah Branch advisor Datuk Safar Untong, former Sabah state secretary and Puspanita Sabah Branch advisor Datuk Seri Hashim Paijan, Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor, and Sanjungan Budi Lambaian Kasih committee chairwoman Zaiton Bakri were among the guests at the event.