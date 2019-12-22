Sabah Bersatu to ensure victory for Warisan candidate in Kimanis

PUTATAN: Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will help and ensure the victory of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate who will be contesting in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, said the party had set up and activated its election machinery to face the Kimanis by-election.

He said the Kimanis Bersatu election machinery had been activated, and so far several programmes had been carried out to win the people’s hearts, including activities mobilised by the Bersatu Division Srikandi and Armada.

“Sabah Bersatu is committed and will ensure the victory of Warisan candidate who will contest in the by-election.

“Bersatu, as a Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party and also a party friendly to Warisan-led State Government, will ensure Warisan candidate wins.

“It is our (Bersatu) duty and responsibility to not only assist in the campaign but also ensure the victory of Warisan candidate in the Kimanis by-election,” he said.

Hajiji, who is also Sulaman Assemblyman, said this at the Putatan Division-level Sabah Bersatu’s Jelajah Programme held at the Haji Arsit & Hajah Hapsah Open Hall, Bakut View, Kampung Sendil, here yesterday.

He said the State Government under the Warisan leadership must be supported for the political stability in Sabah.

He said only when there is political stability, both the State and Federal Governments can implement development programmes for the benefit of the people.

He said various new policies and also development programmes had been planned by the Government after the general election, which would require time to realise for the prosperty and well-being of the people and country.

“This is the stand of Bersatu which wants the Shared Prosperty Vision 2030 (SPV2030), the Government plan to turn Malaysia into a country that is continuously developing and progressing sustainably through fair and inclusive economic distribution of income for all income, ethnic and regional groups.

“This PH Government plan should be supported and continued for strengthening the political stability and increasing the country’s prosperity.

“SPV2030 as the ‘halatuju’ of the country for a period of 2021-2030 will also ensure that the people are united without any suspicious feelings and celebrate the racial and cultural diversity as the basis of country and racial unity.

Hajiji said the Warisan-led State Government leadership need to give focus and attention on the development of Sabah as well as improving the life of the people of Sabah.

“We need to give an opportunity to the Warisan Government to implement development projects for the prosperity of the people in the State,” he added.

Sabah Bersatu information chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, State Bersatu treasurer Datuk Haji Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, Bersatu Putatan division chief Datuk Seri Haji Arsit Haji Sedi, State Bersatu Armada chief Mohd. Isquzawan Israq Arsit, and Sabah Bersatu Srikandi deputy chief Datuk Amisah Yassin were among leaders present at the Sabah Bersatu’s Jelajah Programme.