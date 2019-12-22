Sabah Parks urged to apply digital delivery in all its services

TUARAN: The Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment suggests Sabah Parks (TTS) to apply the digital delivery system in all its services including online bookings or e-bookings and e-permits.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister as well as the state’s Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said such a digital delivery system can facilitate and further accelerate all the services of the agency.

She said the proposal was also in line with the ministry’s move towards digitisation and innovation in 2020 to renew and further improve the existing system through the emergence of creative ideas that could further enhance the value of the civil service.

“We should prepare and increase our knowledge in line with the rapid changes and progress in this era, and we also need to think critically and constructively when carrying out our tasks so that all trust given can be delivered creatively and innovatively,” she said.

Liew’s speech text was read out by Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister Assafal P. Alian at the Sabah Parks Appreciation Night here, last night.

Some 34 Sabah Parks 2018 and 2019 retirees were honoured at the ceremony in recognition of the contribution and commitment during their service in the state’s public service. – Bernama