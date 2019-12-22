Sarikei public pool undergoes major upgrades

SARIKEI: The Sarikei Public Swimming Pool has undergone major repairs and upgrades since April this year.

Manager Anthony Tan said this includes improving the pool’s water quality.

“We had successfully regained the clean and clear pool water quality to achieve an ideal pH 7.4 and chlorine of 1.5ppm, whereby swimmers no long feel skin itchiness, sore eyes, sore teeth, stiff hair, during and after the swim,” he said during a goodwill gathering at the swimming pool’s canteen on Friday.

“There is also minimal chlorine smell in the air too and we hope that we can continuously maintain this pool water quality into the future.”

He said they had also washed all the floors to remove stains as well as ensured a well-ventilated and comfortable environment for the public.

Tan said repairs and maintenance of the 30-year-old pump room and related water control equipment, both internally and externally, are also planned for next year.

For safety, the existing store has been partitioned into three dedicated storerooms for pool chemicals namely chlorine gas cylinders, hypochlorite, and soda ash, along with safety signage.

Posters have also been put up to educate swimmers on why they should wear proper swimwear and to have a pre-swim shower.

Tan added that doing so would ensure the filter and pump system have a longer lifespan.

“We have received special allocations for upgrading of lighting at the car park and the poolside,” said Tan.

“If things go as planned, we hope to have natural shade and proper pool lounge furniture to be included. The end goal is to revamp this swimming pool into a nice and sought after iconic facility in Sarikei.”

He added the management is considering renting out the premises for events at night as long as guidelines are adhered to.

Among those present were Ministry of Youth and Sports principal assistant secretary Frederick Tan, Penghulu Hwang Tiong Kang, and Temenggong Frederick Wong.