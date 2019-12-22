Soft opening of Roxy Hotel Serian

SERIAN: Roxy Hotel Serian, the first purpose built hotel in Serian Division is now open after work on the five-storey building was completed recently.

According to Tecktonic & Sons managing director Lee Chin Teck, this fourth of Roxy’s group of hotels by Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd offers 54 spacious rooms with free WiFi at affordable rates from RM120 to RM180.

He said other facilities include Cha Cha Durian Restaurant, a banquet hall called Cha Cha Durian Ballroom for 50 tables or 500 persons.

“This is the first proper hotel in Serian since its elevation to a division four years ago. With the completion of Pan Borneo Highway and the relocation of Indonesia’s capital city to Kalimantan, we see big potential in Serian as the stopping point for road travellers. The well-linked roads would bring many to Serian for visits, meetings and seminars,” said Lee.

The hotel built together with LePaPa Hypermarket and 111 units of shophouses on the 15-acre Serian Durian Piazza by Tecktonic & Sons will be officially launched after Chinese New Year.

The open space near LePaPa Hypermarket will also be the venue for the annular social eclipse observation programme organised by National Planetarium on Dec 26.

Lee explained that durian features prominently as Serian’s durians are believed to be the best in Sarawak.

A big silver durian sculpture in front of the hotel and at the entrance of the commercial centre are landmarks for visitors.

“Cha Cha Durian Ballroom is the first purpose-built banquet hall in Serian. With this facility, organisations, corporate bodies and government agencies have a proper place to hold dinners and functions. Wedding receptions can be held here too as it has a karaoke system,” added Lee.

Roxy Hotels general manager Wellington Naya said those staying at Roxy Hotel Serian enjoy complimentary breakfast while its restaurant is offering set menu packagers from RM168 for four to six persons to RM288 for eight to 10 persons starting tomorrow (Dec 23).

“There is also set menu package promotion for Chinese New Year, at RM688 for 10 persons from Jan 1. The halal Chinese cuisine is prepared by chef Lee Kim Guan from Ipoh,” he added.

For enquiries and reservation, call the hotel at 082-876414 .

On another matter, Lee announced that LePaPa Hypermarket which opened four months ago has a wet market now to offer more items as well as special Christmas promotion and stage performances near Papa food court from Dec 20 to 23.