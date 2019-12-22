Sungai Tenggang Kuching-Sri Aman stretch now passable

KUCHING: The Sungai Tenggang Kuching-Sri Aman stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway project that was flooded is now passable.

According to the spokesperson of the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Major Ismail Mahedin, the flood, which was caused heavy rainfall and blocked culvert, had affected the traffic earlier today..

“We are monitoring the location and so far, the road is passable, the water has subsided but it is still raining heavily,” he said in a statement today.

According to the LBU contractors who were at the site, the water started to overflow from the nearby river at around 6.30am and started to subside at around 8.30am.

It is understood that a few cars were submerged by water and the passers-by had helped to move the cars to the road side.