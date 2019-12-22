Two of three Indonesian fishermen abducted from Lahad Datu waters rescued

KOTA KINABALU: Two of the three Indonesian fishermen who were abducted from Lahad Datu waters on Sept 23, were rescued by the Philippines Armed Forces in a battle with a group of kidnappers believed to be Abu Sayyaf militants in Sulu, Southern Philippines, this morning.

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the two hostages Maharudin Lunani, 48, and Samiun Maneu, 27, were rescued at Barangay Pugad Manaul, Panamo, Sulu.

He said the fate of the third hostage, Muhammad Farhan, 27, has yet to be known.

Hazani continued to say that the two rescued hostages were currently under the care of the Philippines Armed Forces.

“We are contacting them to obtain information about the two rescued hostages, including the third victim who has yet to be found.”

Three Indonesian fishermen were kidnapped from the waters off Lahad Datu close to the sea border with southern Philippines around 11.50am on September 23.

The three victims were believed to be abducted by seven armed men, who later fled to Pulau Tawi Tawi waters in southern Philippines.