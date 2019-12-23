2,300 officers to monitor prices during Christmas season

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,300 enforcement officers will monitor the prices of goods at supermarkets, markets and retail outlets nationwide to ensure traders comply with the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Christmas celebration.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) deputy secretary-general Dr Alauddin Sidal said those found guilty of increasing the prices of 19 controlled items for no valid reason and failed to display the price tag on items would face stern action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He said for individuals found guilty of selling the items above the maximum price, they could be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisonment for not more than three years or both, or to pay compound up to RM50,000, while companies could be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000 for committing a similar offence.

“For failing to display the pink price tag on the controlled goods, individuals can be fined up to RM10,000 or issued a compound of up to RM5,000, and companies can be fined up to RM20,000 or to pay a compound up to RM10,000,” he told reporters after the launch of SHMMP Christmas 2019 at a mall here yesterday.

Meanwhile in Terengganu, from January until now, the state KPDNHEP has recorded 34 cases of various offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Its director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said a total of 13 investigation papers had been opened while others were issued a compliance notice.

“The number of offences was detected based on 43,304 inspections carried out at 8,786 premises involving four districts, namely, Kuala Terengganu, Kemaman, Dungun and Besut.

“Among the offences include selling controlled items above the ceiling price and failing to display the pink price tag on goods sold,” he told reporters after launching the state-level SHMMP campaign yesterday. — Bernama