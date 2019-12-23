5G implementation likely to show early weakness in 2020

KUCHING: 5G capital expenditure (capex) risk could begin in 2020 should the regulator succeed with its second half of 2020 (2H20) 5G-deployment target, the research arm of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research) observed in a telecommunications sector update.

For now, Maybank IB Research still expected telcos capex to be relatively manageable given the likelihood for increased infrastructure sharing.

The research arm gathered from a recent Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission briefing that the various precursors (National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan, spectrum awards, and infrastructure sharing framework) to 5G-deployment are progressing as planned.

“In particular, details on spectrum awards and the deployment model could be announced in the coming weeks (by January 2020),” the research arm said.

“The regulator is maintaining its target for 5G to be deployed from 2H20 onwards, meaning 5G capex risk could begin to feature in 2020, instead of 2021.

“We expect the risk to be relatively manageable given the likelihood for increased infrastructure sharing.”

According to Maybank IB Research, the regulator is aggressively promoting infrastructure sharing with the aim of lowering costs for the industry.

“The framework or policy on active infrastructure (encompassing network equipment and spectrum) sharing is currently being formalised, and would likely feature prominently during 5G-deployment.”

In the research arm’s view, given the emphasis on infrastructure sharing, the relevance of a single 5G infra-co (as proposed by Telekom Malaysia Bhd) now appears diminished.

All in, Maybank IB Research had ‘hold’ ratings on the telco stocks it covered, as the research arm viewed their risk-reward profiles as being merely balanced at present.

“Our preferred big-cap pick for the sector is Digi.Com Bhd given its low propensity for negative earnings surprises along with a sector-leading dividend yield.

“A notable mention is Axiata Group Bhd, whose earnings recovery thesis is now potentially deferred to 2020, barring no further disappointments, after under-delivering on earnings in 2019E.