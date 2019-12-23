Azilah’s SD: Police to call up tens of witnesses, individuals to give statements

KUALA LUMPUR: Tens of witnesses and individuals will be called up soon to facilitate the ongoing police investigation into the statutory declaration of former Special Action Unit (UTK) member Azilah Hadri who claimed to have received orders to kill Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“The police have listed several witnesses and individuals to be called up soon to have their statements recorded. We will take action if there is a specific instruction from the Attorney-General Chambers,” Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador told reporters today.

He was met after witnessing the handing over of duties of director of Logistic and Technology Department and director of Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department at the Bukit Aman Senior Officers’ Mess, here.

On Dec 16, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police need to scrutinise and make a confirmation on the SD first before taking subsequent action.

In his SD, Azilah, who is on death row at Kajang Prison, claimed that Najib, who was then deputy prime minister, and his associate Abdul Razak Baginda, had instructed him to kill Altantuya who was described to be a foreign spy and a threat to national security.

The SD was filed together with an affidavit to support his application to review his conviction and death sentence imposed on him by the Federal Court in 2015 and to seek a retrial in an open court.

Last Friday, Najib performed the sumpah laknat, or mubahalah, at Kampung Baru Mosque to deny his involvement in Altantuya’s murder. – Bernama