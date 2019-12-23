Condo unit owners call for oversight committee

KOTA KINABALU: The Local Government and Housing Ministry has been urged to set up an oversight committee for monitoring the Management Corporations (MCs) of condominiums and other types of multi-level tenanted residential properties Sabah.

This is to ensure transparent and prudent management of the collected owners’ maintenance fee, proper maintenance of the properties and to provide a good living environment for the residents, which are the entrusted responsibilities of the MCs.

The call came from a group of disgruntled condominium unit owners who emphasised the importance of protecting the rights, interests and well-being of the unit owners and residents, as more and more condominiums and apartments are being built throughout the State.

“We need an oversight committee to be set up at the ministry level to monitor the conducts of the MCs of condominiums and other types of multi-level tenanted residential properties, so they will be accountable to manage properly and not using it for their own benefit and profit.

“This is vital for protecting the rights and interests of the property unit owners and residents, so they will not fall victim to improper misconduct of the MCs,” said Mr Soo, Mr Andrew, Datuk Jipanus and Mr Lee in a press conference held here.

“We made a lot of complaints over the years but it all fell unto deaf ears. They’ve increased the monthly service charge without any dialogue with the owners nor any accounts to justify the increase. We made a stand in our refusal to pay the increment unless the accounts are tabled for viewing to justify the increase. Many letters were written to them but they never reply,” they said.

The other issue is the subsidiary title (strata title) for the condominium units, they said, even though the developer covenanted under the terms of the Sales & Purchase (S&P) Agreement to expedite the issuance of the Subsidiary Titles, the application for the subdivision was not submitted until 2018 which was 18 years after the Occupation Certificate (OC) was issued.

“We took the initiatives several years ago with the support of many owners to meet with the Local Government and Housing Ministry and even met with the elected representatives previously to get help but nothing materialised. We were so desperate! We looked for anyone to help including former assemblyman Hiew King Cheu. The past president of SHAREDA, Datuk Francis Goh, was also approached. We felt hopeful initially but ultimately gutted. Seemed to be fighting a losing battle! It was really frustrating that nobody can help us though they tried,” said Soo.

He said the unit owners were being entrapped by those irresponsible MCs.

“So this is a class complaint, representing everybody who are affected. It is never easy going against these rogue MCs unless laws are amended to force them to be accountable legally. We believe that State assemblymen and the relevant ministries can help to solve this widespread problem faced by the buyers.

“Owners must have a legal avenue to complain against the developers and MCs who failed to uphold their end of the agreement. Laws must be amended to force MCs to table the accounts monthly for viewing. Proposal to increase the management charge must have prior approval from the ministry,” he said.